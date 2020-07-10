13 people contract COVID-19 at Foster Farms facility in Livingston

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Thirteen people at the Foster Farms facility in Livingston have contracted the coronavirus, health officials reported.
The Merced County Department of Public Health is actively investigating the outbreak at the facility.
It's unclear which departments within the company were affected. The conditions of the patients weren't immediately known.
