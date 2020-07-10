covid-19 outbreak

13 people contract COVID-19 at Foster Farms facility in Livingston

The Merced County Department of Public Health is actively investigating the outbreak at the facility.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Thirteen people at the Foster Farms facility in Livingston have contracted the coronavirus, health officials reported.

The Merced County Department of Public Health is actively investigating the outbreak at the facility.

It's unclear which departments within the company were affected. The conditions of the patients weren't immediately known.

