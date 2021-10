FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Highway 168 is back open hours after a truck rolled over on the four-lane, closing the route to and from Shaver Lake.California Highway Patrol officers say a commercial logging truck traveling east on the highway suddenly lost its brakes.The truck and trailer flipped over and the load of logs then rolled onto the roadway.The accident blocked all four lanes for a couple of hours as crews worked to remove the logs and truck.The truck driver suffered major injuries but is expected to survive.