4 teens arrested for allegedly stealing $250,000 worth of liquor across California

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KFSN) -- Four teens are facing charges because they've been accused of stealing more than $250,000 worth of alcohol in a string of thefts across California.

California Highway Patrol officers pulled over the teens' car in Bakersfield on Wednesday.

Officers say it matched the description of a "be on the lookout" vehicle responsible for a shoplifting incident at a Bakersfield Rite Aide.

The CHP says they found about $7,000 worth of stolen liquor inside the car.

Officers arrested the 16 and 17-year-olds from Southern California.

Investigators believe the boys are responsible for several thefts at Rite Aid locations spreading from Tulare County to Southern California.

The pharmacy estimates the value of the stolen liquor to be over $250,000

The stolen liquor was returned to Rite Aid stores.