Former Fowler city manager found guilty of Misappropriation of Public Money

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A former Fowler city manager has been sentenced on two felony counts of Misappropriation of Public Money by a Public Officer.

David Lawrence Elias was originally charged in November 2017 when an investigation showed that he used city-issued credit cards for personal and travel expenses.

A search warrant found that Elias racked up a few thousand dollars in charges despite having a $600 monthly vehicle allowance.

After retiring from his position in Fowler, Lawrence Elias took a new job as Selma's city manager in April of 2017.

When asked about the investigation in 2017, he called the investigation a witch hunt prompted by someone who wanted his job.

Elias was placed on probation for two years while being on electric monitoring for 270 days. He will also have to pay nearly $35,000 to the City of Fowler.
