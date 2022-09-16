Free AME Ministries offers COVID testing ahead of possible fall surge

Free AME Ministries in southwest Fresno is, once again, offering free COVID testing to anyone.

A Fresno church is taking action to make sure those in underserved communities have resources to stay safe and healthy.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Health leaders are warning of another potential COVID surge in the fall.

A Fresno church is taking action to make sure those in underserved communities have resources to stay safe and healthy.

While the country has turned a corner in the pandemic, COVID-19 hasn't disappeared. Data shows Fresno County is averaging about 148 new cases in a week.

"It's something that I think we need to keep on our radar, not just sign it off like it's not here," said Rev. Floyd D. Harris Jr. "Everybody has their own belief system of it. I respect that, but we just want to make sure, here at Free AME, that we're providing services to the community."

Free AME Ministries in southwest Fresno is, once again, offering free COVID testing to anyone.

According to Rev. Harris., this is a way to increase vital healthcare resources for people who often face barriers.

"A lot of our folks don't have cars, even money to catch public transit," he explained.

The COVID testing site is in partnership with Color Health, which used CDC data and identified west Fresno as a vulnerable community during a public health crisis.

The CEO of the company sent ABC30 a statement saying: "We're proud to support the CDC to help these communities become more resilient, both today and in advance of future surges of the virus."

Free AME will offer testing every Thursday during its food distribution event from 11 a.m to 3 p.m., and every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The church is located at 806 Collins Avenue.