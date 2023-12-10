National Weather Service issues freeze warning throughout the Central Valley

The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning starting in the early morning hours on Saturday and the freezing temperatures are expected to subside by Wednesday.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The winter season has not officially started but the freezing temperatures are here.

"We are looking at low temperatures throughout the Central Valley, about 28 to 32 degrees," National Weather Serivce, Hanford meteorologist Brian Ohks said.

As the weather temperatures cool down, Ohks says you'll want to prepare your home.

"You want to kind of protect sensitive plants, bring pets indoors, and get into sheltered areas as much as possible," Ohks said.

"One of the things we see this time of the year is hypothermia," American Ambulance supervisor Michael Davis.

Davis says if left untreated, hypothermia can become deadly.

"Try to bundle up with clothes, blankets, things like that. But the heat is always nice. You might want to think about avoiding alcohol, maybe avoiding drinking. Those are things that can actually that can lower your ability to retain heat," Davis said.

But it's not just health-related issues, Davis says they receive calls for car crashes too.

From fog to feeling distracted by the cold weather, Davis encourages people to take their time while on the road.

The National Weather Service also says it will be foggy Saturday night and possibly into the next few nights after, making it difficult for drivers on the road.

