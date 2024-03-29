Businesses preparing for busy weekend as fresh snow falls in the Sierra

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dozens are still lacing up and shredding down the mountain at China Peak.

Snow started falling Friday afternoon and more fresh powder is expected for the weekend.

"Even if there's a lot of snow, it will be pretty much clear by the afternoon so I expect this weekend is going to be incredible skiing, here we are the last weekend in March," said Tim Cohee, President at China Peak Ski Resort.

People hitting the lifts were pleasantly surprised to see so much snow.

"It's definitely a gift, it's nice to kind of get a powder day late March, kind of before it starts getting sunny and hot," said Johnny Upshaw.

"This is a total blessing we're just excited to be out here as a family," said Jennifer Herzog.

"We're really lucky to get snow this late in the season, like it never really happens but, we're just really lucky," said Colton Upshaw.

While Cohee believes there will still be snow in April, the resort will still close for the season on April 21st.

"We're going to be open until the 21st so it isn't like it's the last hurrah, but it may be the last time people get the last time people get to ski one or two feet of fresh powders this season," said Cohee.

But if you do plan on heading up to the Sierra, Shaver Lake sports general manager Tyler Powell says to keep safety first.

"Mainly just kind of educate yourself and be prepared really. Driving on the roads, chains are a must you must carry chains in your car," said Powell.

He and Cohee also want to encourage visitors to take advantage of the picture-perfect conditions.

"Come up and enjoy Shaver lake, it's going to be awesome, skiing and snowboarding should be amazing, the snow parks have plenty of snow," said Powell.

"I would say get an early start mainly because the snow is going to be unbelievable, if you want to get the first tracks, then get here early," said Cohee.

If you do have to use chains, make sure you're putting them on in a safe area, not in the middle of the road.

