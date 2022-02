FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you live near Fresno Yosemite International Airport, expect a little more nighttime activity.The 144th Fighter Wing is doing night training. The jets will be flying until 10 pm each evening through Friday.The base says it has tried to minimize late-night flights to reduce the impact on neighboring communities.Officials say pilots will continue to follow the noise abatement rules set by local authorities.