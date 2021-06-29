travel

Traveling this summer? What you need to know before going to Fresno Yosemite International Airport

The airport and TSA shared some tips to help Valley travelers as ahead of what's expected to be a busy summer travel season.
By and ABC30.Com Staff
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- After 19 months of staying close to home amid the pandemic, more people are booking flights, and Fresno Yosemite International Airport officials want to make sure you're prepared before you travel.

California lifted most pandemic restrictions weeks ago, allowing for non-essential travel to return. On Tuesday, the TSA provided tips to help travelers in what is expected to be a busy summer for air travel.

Here's how you can be prepared before your next flight:

1. Arrive early


Surely nothing can ease the stress of going through an airport than having extra time. Airport officials suggest you arrive early for your flights to have plenty of time to find parking, check-in and go through your security screening.

If you're taking a domestic flight, it's suggested to arrive at least 2 hours early. Those flying international should arrive at least 3 hours early.

2. Pack smart


Put approved carry-on items in your bags before entering security and empty your pockets. The TSA has new equipment at the checkpoints that allow officers to get a better view of the contents in your bag. Travelers can leave their laptops and travel-sized liquids in their carry-on luggage now, which could help smooth the security check process.

3. Do not arrive with items NOT approved by TSA



To avoid holding up the security check line, make sure you don't bring items that the TSA does not approve in your carry-on luggage, such as pocket knives, aerosol cans, etc. For a full list of what items you're allowed to bring in your carry-on and check bags,
click here.

4. Enroll in TSA Pre-Check


The more you can get done before you arrive at the airport, the easier! The TSA's Pre-Check is a membership program that allows travelers to fill out an application with their information to be screened before their flights. These travelers won't need to remove their shoes or other items when going through security. For more information, click here.

The Fresno Yosemite International Airport has seen a remarkable recovery rate since the pandemic. Officials say it's because many of their flights are to domestic areas, and several airlines have added new flight options for travelers.

The most recent was Southwest Airlines adding flights from Fresno in April.

Airport officials say they've seen a 30% increase in seat capacity since the summer of 2019. The airport is seeing a record number of travelers coming through the doors.

When it comes to the airport's peak times, officials say it's likely to be most busy from: 5:00 am to 8:00 am, 10:00 am to 1:00 pm and after 9:00 pm.

