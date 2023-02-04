One million dollars in funding available for small business owners in Fresno

The Fresno Area Hispanic Foundation and the City of Fresno are looking to help small business owners who are financially struggling or behind on bills.

There are two types of grants ranging between a thousand and seven thousand dollars

The first is for business owners behind on rent, the second is for businesses still feeling the impact of the pandemic.

Clarissa Vivian Petrucci is the Program Director at the foundation, she wants business owners to know they have local support.

"The goal with this grant is to help our business to thrive. We know that they are still struggling, especially with rent," Clarissa mentions.

That's the case for Ansley Andrews, the owner of Many Hands Make Light Work.

The pandemic took a toll on her personal assistant business.

She has been behind on rent since April of last year, but the Fresno Area Hispanic Foundation grant will help her catch up on bills.

"It is a big relief off of my shoulders. I didn't know where I was gonna get the money to come back up and not have to lose my office space, so I am very very thankful to receive the grant," says Ansley.

Ansley hopes people are not embarrassed to ask for help if they need it.

The foundation is open to helping anyone in need.

However, they are intentional in helping minorities, women and underserved communities.

"They are always the last to find out about these resources and we want to help them. They're part of our community. They are part of our economy. So they keep our economy moving. They're creating jobs," explains Clarissa.

Grant applications are due on February 20th.

Help is available in multiple languages, including Spanish, Hmong and Punjabi.

The foundation is always open to help any business owner trying to apply.

There are a million dollars total, available for any struggling small business owners with 10 employees or less in Fresno.

The organization located in downtown Fresno say there are some requirements but they want people to take advantage of the help, especially minorities.

To apply or learn more, visit here.