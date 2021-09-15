19-year-old arrested for series of armed robberies in northwest, central Fresno

Undercover detectives received reports that Daylon Perry was near Shaw and Millbrook Avenues. They found Perry sitting in his vehicle and arrested him.
The series of robberies happened over the course of hours one evening in mid-August. Officials said the brazen suspects victimized ten people, including teenagers.
Fresno police detectives arrested three other suspects for the robberies.
Investigators believe Perry was also involved in a gang-related shooting on July 21 that left one person injured.
He's also a person of interest in a jewelry heist that occurred earlier this month in Yuba City.
Perry was booked into the Fresno County Jail on charges for the shooting and the armed robberies.