Video shows bizarre Fresno robbery where suspects end up locked inside smoke shop

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Guns were blazing during a bizarre southeast Fresno armed robbery.A crew of robbers hit a smoke shop but then realized they were trapped in their own crime scene.Fresno Police shared the surveillance video on Tuesday.Two suspects have been arrested.Investigators hope that sharing this video will help them find the third person involved.The armed robbery happened last month at the Pipes-R-Us Smoke Shop on Kings Canyon Road.Police say 26-year-old Jasmine Hernandez and 34-year-old Adrian Montejano walked into the business with guns.As they took cash from an employee, another worker locked the front door of the shop.When the suspects tried to leave with the money, the door wouldn't budge. In desperation, they started unloading onto the glass door, firing at least 30 bullets.But the glass wouldn't break.An employee then gave the crooks the keys to the front door, but they still couldn't get out.At some point, the third suspect and getaway driver, 27-year-old Jose Montano, kicked down the door to help the robbers escape.Montano and Hernandez have been arrested, but Montejano is still on the run.No injuries were reported.Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Fresno Police Department.