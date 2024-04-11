Suspect in assault of Fresno Mattress Firm employee bonds out of jail

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is out of jail after being arrested for the assault of a woman working at a store in northwest Fresno.

The alleged attack happened at the Mattress Firm on Blackstone near Bullard at about 10:30 am Wednesday.

Now, a security guard sits outside of the store.

Police say that suspect is 33-year-old Xiang Zhao.

It's believed the employee was alone in the store and does not know the suspect.

Police say Zhao did not have a prior criminal history.

Police say the victim was able to fight him off, call police and give a description of the suspect.

"The victim was very, very courageous, was able to ward off and fight the suspect off of her, was able to run off and call for help," said Fresno Police Sgt. Diana Trueba Vega.

Raquel Garcia, program director at RCS Fresno, the County's Rape crisis center says even if you are able to escape, sometimes the trauma can still impact you later.

"Is really focusing on what is happening after with you and yourself, to be able to feel safe to contact an organization like us to talk about it, because when trauma happens it can have long-lasting effects," said Garcia

Garcia says that can include depression, self-blame, isolation, and even anxiety, and adds 1 in 3 women and 1 in 6 men can experience sexual violence, but help is available around the clock.

"Crisis intervention, we have therapy, we do a component, meaning if there's like a law enforcement interview, a hospital exam, we can go with you, so you are not alone," said Garcia.

Action News reached out to Mattress Firm regarding the incident.

The company sent a statement, writing:

"The Fresno city police are investigating the matter with Mattress Firm's full support. The safety of our Sleep Experts is of the utmost importance, and we will continue to take all steps necessary to ensure our stores are safe for our employees and customers."

Fresno police say its important to stay vigiliant at all times.

"Whether they are going to work or to school, wherever shopping, make sure that we are not on our phones, be aware of our surroundings, and be able to call the police department immediately if there's anything suspicious and provide any information to the police," said Sgt. Trueba Vega.

Zhao was booked into the Fresno County jail and then released on bond late Wednesday night. His court date is set for April 24 at 8am.

For more resources, you can visit RCS Fresno.

