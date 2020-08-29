Some Fresno businesses prepare for changes after Gov. Newsom details new reopening plan

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday announced new COVID-19 reopening rules for businesses around California.
RELATED: Gov. Newsom ditches county watch list, announces new 4-tier reopening framework
The changes will allow hair salons and shopping malls to welcome customers back inside - but not restaurants or bars.
California Health & Human Service Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly demonstrated how to use the new state website during a news conference.
The website allows you to search which businesses can re-open.
Dr. Ghaly continued, "And as you can see here, that hair salons and barbershops in the purple "widespread" will be allowed to operate starting as soon as Monday."
Stylists who have been cutting hair outside will be able go back inside August 31st with safety modifications.
Great American Barbershop owner Tye Featherstone said, "We're just opening up on Monday it sounds like so I'm so excited. It's going to be great for our community. It's going to be great for our economy."
Featherstone has three valley locations. He said his shop already kept everyone six feet apart.
Featherstone added, "We're going to take it to the next level. Obviously we're going to be using sanitizers, disinfection. Of course, we are the maskers, our industry."
Indoor shopping malls in Fresno County could reopen at 25% capacity but common areas and food courts must remain closed.
Manchester Mall has already said it will open on Monday.
Fresno County gyms and fitness centers, though, must continue to keep all activity outdoors.
Crunch Fitness in Clovis moved workout stations and equipment outside so people could continue exercising under tents. The move has also attracted new members.
Crunch Fitness General Manager Mehrdad Moatamer said, "They're just excited to get out of the house and not do homework. They say it's hard to get equipment. It's hard to set up a home. Some people are in apartments and people don't have garages. It's just somewhere to go that's shaded."
The new Blueprint for a Safer Economy replaced the State Monitoring List, using 4 tiers and 4 colors. All valley counties except for Mariposa were in the purple or "Widespread" range.
Governor Newsom said, "This may not be as easy to understand perhaps as the old watch list but the purpose or emphasis to how we're approaching this is we believe is much more simple."
The governor also explained counties needed to reduce COVID case and positivity rates to qualify for a lower tier.
Some Fresno businesses prepare for changes after Gov. Newsom details new reopening plan
BUSINESS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News