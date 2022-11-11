Central Valley Veterans Day Parade kicks off in downtown Fresno

The Central Valley Veterans Day Parade marches for the 103rd time in downtown Fresno to honor our nation's veterans.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Valley veterans and community members are gathering in downtown Fresno Friday morning, honoring those who have served our country on this Veterans Day.

It's for the 103rd Central Valley Veterans Day Parade.

The Central Valley Veterans Day Parade marches for the 103rd time in downtown Fresno to honor our nation's veterans.

MORE: List of Veterans Day events in Central California

Starting at 9:30 a.m., there will be speeches by city leaders. At 10:45 a.m., there will be a presentation including the National Anthem by a special guest. Marching begins at 11:11am.

They'll be serving free food for everyone who shows up.