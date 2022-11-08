List of Veterans Day events in Central California

Communities around Central California are hosting several events to honor Veterans Day this year.

Here's a list of events happening around the region:

FRESNO COUNTY

Wednesday, November 9

FCC Veterans Day Ceremony

LOCATION: Fresno City College

TIME: 12 p.m.

EVENT INFO: Fresno City College will hold its traditional Veterans Day Ceremony on Wednesday, November 9 at 12:00 p.m. at the Veterans Peace Memorial. All are welcome to attend. Parking is free in student lots. This year, the college will recognize the 75th anniversary of the United States Air Force. All U.S. Air Force veterans are invited for a special recognition. However, veterans from all branches of the military are encouraged to attend. The ceremony will include the presentation of the Citizen Soldier Award and keynote speaker Chief Master Sergeant Lynn E. Williams. In addition, student veterans will participate throughout the ceremony which will also include a rifle salute by the American Legion Federal Post 509 Honor Guard and conclude with echo taps.

Thursday, November 10

Kingsburg Veterans Day

LOCATION: Kings River Union Elementary School - 3961 Avenue 400, Kingsburg, CA

TIME: 9 a.m.

EVENT INFO: Veteran's day celebration to honor all who served. At the KRU quad. NJROTC cadets from Dinuba High will be special guests. All students' family members who are active service or veterans are invited to attend.

Friday, November 11

Central Valley Veterans Day Parade

LOCATION: Downtown Fresno

TIME: 9 a.m.

EVENT INFO: This Friday, the Central Valley Veterans Day Parade marches for the 103rd time in downtown Fresno to honor our nation's veterans. 9:30am will be speeches by our city leaders. 10:45am, presentation including National Anthem by special guest. Marching begins at 11:11am.

Friday, November 11

Veterans Day Breakfast & Program

LOCATION: Herb Knight Community Center - 948 18th Avenue, Kingsburg, CA

TIME: 9 a.m.

Friday, November 11

Clovis Veterans Day Events

LOCATION: Clovis Veterans Memorial District

TIME: 7 a.m. - 2 p.m.

EVENT INFO: Pancake breakfast from 7am-11am in the Independence room. From 9am-2pm, a car show on Veterans Parkway and Veterans documentaries in the auditorium. 11am is the Patriotic concert. 1pm is car show awards.

Friday, November 11

Kearney Mansion Veterans Day

LOCATION: Kearney Mansion

TIME: 1 p.m., 2 p.m. or 3 p.m.

EVENT INFO: The Fresno County Historical Society would like to extend an invitation to our service Members to visit Kearney Mansion Museum & Gallery this Veterans Day. Please simply show your military ID to receive free admission for a tour at 1pm, 2pm or 3pm. We look forward to welcoming you.

Friday, November 11

Free Recreation Areas For Veterans

LOCATION: Pine Flat Lake near Fresno, Eastman and Hensley Lakes near Madera, Lake Kaweah near Visalia OR Success Lake near Porterville.

TIME: Varies

EVENT INFO: The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) will waive day use fees at its more than 2,850 USACEoperated recreation areas nationwide in observance of Veterans Day. USACE began the Veterans Day fee waiver in 2006 to honor the men and women who have served our nation and the armed forces. The waiver covers fees for boat launch ramps and swimming beaches. The waiver does not apply to camping and camping-related services, or fees for specialized facilities (group picnic shelters) and events.

Friday, November 11

Veterans Day at Table Mountain Casino

LOCATION: Table Mountain Casino

TIME: 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

EVENT INFO: Table Mountain Casino Resort will give thanks to all Active Duty Military, Veterans, Reserves, and National Guard with the offer of one free meal, including beverage, in the Blue Oak Grille from 8 am to 11 pm. To qualify present your military ID along with your Valley Sky Club card to your server before ordering. Limit one per person with valid ID.

Saturday, November 12

Veterans Smile Day

LOCATION: 7055 N Fresno Street, Fresno, CA

TIME: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

EVENT INFO: Drs. Starr and Noordmans offices will be filled with veterans Saturday when dozens of volunteer dentists, assistants, and hygienists will be treating the dental needs of our nation's neglected veterans. In the U.S., there are almost 23 million veterans and less than 15% of them qualify for any kind of dental benefits. Our event will alleviate pain and infection, provide necessary dental restorations and/or extractions to improve function, nutrition and overall dental health. This free treatment is a way for our community to thank our veterans for their service and help them find a permanent dental home for regular care.

MERCED COUNTY

Saturday, November 5 - November 12

Merced Field of Honor

LOCATION: Merced College Front Lawn

TIME: Varies

EVENT INFO: The "Field of Honor" was created to memorialize Merced County military veterans and first responders who risked, or even gave, their lives to preserve our safety and freedom. Hundreds of American flags are displayed on the lawn. This display is open to the public and free to check out.

Friday, November 11

Merced County Veterans Day Parade

LOCATION: Bob Hart Square, Merced, CA

TIME: 1 p.m.

EVENT INFO: The Merced County Veterans Services Office is pleased to announce that this years Annual Veterans Day Parade will be a traditional Parade. A Military flyover is scheduled for 1200, followed by a Ceremony acknowledging our local Elected Officials, Grand Marshalls and other dignitaries. The Parade is schedule to begin at 1pm. Please make plans to attend, as it is working up to be a fantastic event.

MADERA COUNTY

Thursday, November 10

Tesoro Viejo Veterans Day Breakfast

LOCATION: 4150 Town Center Blvd STE 101, Madera, CA

TIME: 8 a.m.

EVENT INFO: As we are thankful to those who serve and protect our freedoms, once again Tesoro Viejo will fly U.S. flags on Veterans Day in our Town Center to pay tribute to those brave men and women who serve. If someone you love is serving or has served in the military - we would be pleased to include them in our special flag display. The flags will be planted and displayed at our Event Lawn on Thursday, November 10th through Sunday, November 13th, including Veterans Day.

TULARE COUNTY

Friday, November 11

Veterans Day Run & Walk

LOCATION: Downtown Porterville

TIME: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

EVENT INFO: The annual Veterans Day Run & Walk takes place each year on November 11 in Downtown Porterville before the Veterans Day Parade. It features a 10K run, 5K run, 5K walk and free kids fun run. Finish the race and stay for one of Porterville's largest parades of the year

Friday, November 11

Porterville Veterans Parade

LOCATION: Porterville Library - 50 West Olive Avenue, Porterville, CA

TIME: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

EVENT INFO: This year's 104th Veterans day parade is going to be BIG this year so make you plans to attend on November 11, 2022 at 1000 main street in Porterville. We are the oldest parade in the Valley.

Friday, November 11

Visalia Veterans Day Presentation

LOCATION: Visalia Public Cemetery - 1300 West Goshen, Visalia, CA

TIME: 11 a.m.

EVENT INFO: Veteran's Day Presentation at the Veteran's Memorial Wall, Visalia Public Cemetery. There will be raising of the flags, patriotic music and color guard. The event is free and will be about 30 minutes. There is no seating - bring a lawn chair if needed.

KINGS COUNTY

Friday, November 11

Lemoore Veterans Day Parade

LOCATION: Downtown Lemoore

TIME: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

EVENT INFO: Lemoore American Legion Post 100 is hosting its 9th Annual Veteran's Day Parade in the City of Lemoore. The Parade Grand Marshall will be the "Blue Star Moms of the Central Valley" and in the parade will be the Lemoore American Legion Post 100, Lemoore American Legion Post 100 Auxiliary, Lemoore Naval Air Station Installation Commander, NASL Hospital Commander, and the NASL F-18 and F-35 Strike Fighter Wind Commodores. Lemoore has deep ties with the military as a lot of active duty and retired Navy as well as other branches of the military call Lemoore home.

CALIFORNIA

Free Entrance to State Parks

LOCATION: Varies

TIME: Varies