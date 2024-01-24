Fresno City Attorney's Office sends out notice about illegally placed campaign signs

The Fresno City Attorney is putting some campaigns on notice about the placement of their signs.

The Fresno City Attorney is putting some campaigns on notice about the placement of their signs.

The Fresno City Attorney is putting some campaigns on notice about the placement of their signs.

The Fresno City Attorney is putting some campaigns on notice about the placement of their signs.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno City Attorney is putting some campaigns on notice about the placement of their signs.

In a letter dated January 22, the City Attorney's Office reminded all campaigns regarding their sign placements.

The City Attorney's Office is looking to take an educational approach with the campaigns on where the signs can be placed.

"We recognize the fact that sometimes it's not the campaigns itself that are putting up the signs," said Fresno City Attorney Andrew Janz.

"Sometimes it's volunteers. Sometimes, it's supporters that take signs from one place to another. So we're very sympathetic of that."

The City Attorney's office said when it comes to the sign placements, everyone is going to be treated equally. But if these campaigns don't comply, they can pay a fine starting at $146.

On a stretch of Blackstone Avenue, three signs could be seen on the center median. One sign advertised an upcoming show, the other sold 49er game day gear, and the other belonged to a campaign.

Janz said his office received multiple complaints from people over the last several weeks about where campaign signs are being placed throughout the city.

"Signs that are placed in the public right of way, places like medians, sidewalks, on utility poles, that violates the municipal code," said Janz.

On Tuesday, the City Attorney's office said it sent out two letters to two separate campaigns, asking them to come into compliance. According to the city, one of those campaigns is Dion Bourdase. Bourdase is running for the Fresno County Board of Supervisors in District Two.

ABC 30 caught up with Bourdase Tuesday afternoon, who said he had not received the letters.

Bourdase believes his signs are in compliance with the state's outdoor advertising.

"The right to put out signs for political purposes is a constitutionally protected right," said Bourdase.

"The way we are able to show our candidacy to the people and the mainstream media."

The Outdoor Advertising Act states no advertising shall be placed in locations that are in the right of way of a highway. But the City of Fresno has its own code, regarding sign placement.

"When you have signs that are in the median, if you have signs that are hanging on the utility poles, they really become a distraction for drivers. Janz also adds the signs should only be placed on private property with permission from the owner.

Over the last several months, the City Attorney's office has been confiscating illegally placed signs. It's not just campaign signs either

"There are folks that are advertising concerts and events that are happening in the city," said Janz, "they too have to come into compliance."

Bourdase told ABC30 he spent about $1,500 dollars for his campaign signs and designed them so it's not too distracting.

"The only time you're really supposed to recognize them is when you're coming to a stop," said Bourdase.

Bourdase removed his sign along Blackstone. The city said campaigns can pick up their confiscated signs. They have a month to contact the City Attorney's code enforcement office.

ABC30 also reached out to Matthew Gillian's campaign about the placement of his signs. Gillian is running for Fresno City Council District 2.

The campaign said there may have been a mistake in the placement of a sign, and it's being moved, but it didn't receive any specific locations from the city.

For news updates, follow Ana Torrea on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.