Fresno City College student body president arrested, charged with rape

The Fresno City College Associated Student Governments President, Christopher Washington, has been arrested according to college administrators.Washington was initially charged with sexual misconduct but now faces charges of rape or other specified crimes and sexual penetration with a foreign object.In a press release, Fresno City College says police were called Monday evening about three people in a women's restroom possibly engaging in sexual misconduct. When officers arrived, they found a locked restroom stall with those three individuals inside.According to police, the three people were intoxicated and were all current Fresno City College students.The officers cited the students and banned them from the campus.As allegations of sexual misconduct on Fresno City College's campus surfaced students like Monique Reyna wanted to know why they were never notified. She scrolled through her email to show Action News that she had several emails from the school about transfer possibilities, candidate forums but nothing about what happened Monday night.Sophomore Lavell Wright says he's disappointed by the allegations, saying as ASG president and liaison between students and faculty, Washington should have never been in that compromising situation.Action News has uncovered court documents that show Washington was convicted of misdemeanor child abuse in 2016, a charge to which he pleaded no contest.Action News has also obtained an email FCC President Dr. Carole Goldsmith sent faculty and staff: Here it is in its entirety: