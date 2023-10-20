Fresno City set to host grand opening of new 40-acre First Responders Center

Friday, a grand opening and ribbon cutting will be held for Fresno City College's new First Responders Center.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Friday, a grand opening and ribbon cutting will be held for Fresno City College's new First Responders Center.

Just east of Highway 99, off North Avenue, you'll find the newest addition to Fresno City College.

The 40-acre First Responders Center will house the police, fire and EMT programs.

College President Robert Pimentel says he believes it's an added bonus for students who choose to learn at FCC.

"We train people from Bakersfield all the way to Stockton, and we will continue to do that, and I think this facility is even more attractive for people who try to come to school here," Pimentel said.

Police cadets are already training at the facility.

Now, they'll get to train in new places like "Scenario Village."

Portable classrooms will be transformed into everyday places that are marked on the windows, like a barber shop, a deli or an apartment.

Simulated driving gives cadets the feel of being in a patrol car with the computer, radio, and obstacles to get around.

Their every move is recorded so the instructors can monitor their progress.

Cadets can also be fully immersed in simulations.

Police Academy Director Gary Fief says how the cadet reacts dictates how the scenario unfolds.

"It really shows them a more realistic value of how to handle calls, either domestic violence or an active shooter or a use of force scenario," Fief said.

Multiple ambulances are available for EMT students to train.

They also have a simulated ambulance with a fake patient who becomes progressively better or worse depending on their actions.

In the fire academy, cadets are cracking open the books.

They're working to join the wall of pictures behind them that showcases every previous graduating class.

With multiple apparatus, including a brand new type three engine, they're able to have hands-on learning.

That includes a kitchen where cadets can make meals, just like they will at their future stations.

Fire Academy Director Peter Cacossa says there are benefits to being housed with other first responders.

"That allows us to do a lot of multiagency drills. That allows us to do scenarios together," Cacossa said.

The formal grand opening and ribbon cutting is scheduled for October 20 from 10 am to 1 pm at the new facility at 3300 E. North Avenue.

