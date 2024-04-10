Award-winning journalist Jose Antonio Vargas speaks at Fresno City College

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Pulitzer Prize winning journalist Jose Antonio Vargas was a guest speaker at Fresno City College on Wednesday afternoon.

Vargas made waves in 2011 when he wrote a groundbreaking essay in the New York Times magazine about his experience as an undocumented Filipino-born man living in the United States.

Several dozen people gathered in the Old Administration Building auditorium to see Vargas share his thoughts about living in America as an "Undocumented Citizen," as his book is titled.

"If you're undocumented and you're sitting here, I really just want you to think about that. Freedom a thing you couldn't get or where you can't go, this your freedom," Vargas told the audience.

During the hour-long discussion, Vargas spoke about several topics including activists who have inspired him.

"In the farmer's movement, Cesar and Dolores of course gotten their story told and it needs to keep being told," explained Vargas.

Vargas also discussed how he helped create undocumented LGBTQ+ TV characters for network television.

"We read all the scripts; we fact checked it right. We make sure it has context," Vargas said.

Born in the Philippines and raised in the US, he worked for several news publications as a reporter.

In 2008, Vargas was part of a team of journalists who won a Pulitzer Prize for their breaking news story on the mass shooting at Virginia Tech University.

Fast forward four years later, he penned a groundbreaking essay published in the New York Times magazine about his experience of being an undocumented immigrant.

It was an experience that spoke to Fresno City College student Brisa Serna.

"Hearing him speak, understanding where he came from and realizing that I can too," said Serna.

After the discussion, attendees were able to meet the author at a book signing.

"I'm very inspired and invited by his words to read it," said student Melanie Gallardo.

Vargas says it was important to visit Fresno because he believes his activism resonates with the Central Valley.

"How do we make sure for these families, especially mixed status families, you know the parents are undocumented, the kids are US born citizens, that they know that this community has their back," Vargas said.

One way he hopes to convey that message is creating a scholarship for undocumented students attending city college who hope to transfer to Fresno State.

For more information on how you can reach Vargas and his organization, send an email to Jon@defineamerican.com.

