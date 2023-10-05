Fresno City Council unanimously passes restrictions on infectious disease labs

An ordinance calling for more transparency on infectious disease labs passed an introductory vote by the Fresno City Council on Thursday afternoon.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno City Council has announced a city ordinance on infectious disease labs.

(The video above is from an earlier story and will be updated.)

It comes after the discovery of the illegal Reedley lab, which had previously operated in Fresno.

Councilmembers Garry Bredefeld, Miguel Arias and Nelson Esparza announced in a news release Thursday that the "Infectious Disease Lab Accountability and Transparency Ordinance" had passed.

The ordinance, which was approved unanimously, will take effect in 30 days.

The goal is to ensure that labs that work with infectious diseases will only operate in Fresno with the public being informed and receiving all appropriate permits and licensing.

Councilmembers say this ordinance will ensure greater protection for the public and improve communication between government agencies.

Bredefeld, Arias and Esparza also called on the Fresno County Board of Supervisors to pass similar legislation for the entire County.