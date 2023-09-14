WATCH LIVE

Fresno City Council to vote on ordinance designed to protect residents from illegal lab

Anyone who breaks the proposed law could face up to a year in county jail or a $1,000 fine.

Thursday, September 14, 2023 3:05PM
Council to vote on ordinance to protect residents from illegal lab
The Fresno City Council will hold a final vote on an ordinance designed to protect residents from an illegal lab setting up shop in the city.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno City Council will hold a final vote on an ordinance designed to protect residents from an illegal lab setting up shop in the city.

On August 24, council members unanimously passed the first vote for an infectious disease lab ordinance.

This comes after officials discovered the illegal bio lab in Reedley that had operated in Fresno just months earlier, before moving following a building fire.

The new ordinance would require organizations operating labs in Fresno to first obtain proper local, state, and federal licensing.

The city and council members, as well as residents and businesses within a thousand feet, must also be notified.

Anyone who breaks the proposed law could face up to a year in county jail or a $1,000 fine.

If it passes, it will go into effect 31 days after the approval.

