Officials in Reedley to provide update on illegal lab

Officials in Reedley are holding a press conference Wednesday afternoon with an update on the unlicensed lab that was operating within the city.

Reedley councilmembers approved a temporary moratorium on new warehouses and laboratories that have any sort of bio-safety hazard.

REEDLEY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Officials in Reedley are holding a press conference Wednesday afternoon with an update on the unlicensed lab that was operating within the city.

Earlier this year, Prestige Biotech and Universal Meditech Incorporated were operating inside a building on I Street in Reedley.

Inside, city officials found biological agents, samples of bodily fluids, infectious diseases, COVID and pregnancy tests and nearly 1,000 mice.

The companies had no permits or permissions.

Tuesday night, Reedley city councilmembers approved a temporary moratorium on new warehouses and laboratories that have any sort of bio-safety hazard.

It will last until the city amends its zoning code within the next six months.

The new zoning will place restrictions on what items labs can possess, and where they can be located.

For news updates, follow Brianna Willis on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.