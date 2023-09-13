WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Officials in Reedley to provide update on illegal lab

Reedley councilmembers approved a temporary moratorium on new warehouses and laboratories that have any sort of bio-safety hazard.

Brianna Willis Image
ByBrianna Willis KFSN logo
Wednesday, September 13, 2023 7:46PM
Officials in Reedley to provide update on illegal lab
EMBED <>More Videos

Officials in Reedley are holding a press conference Wednesday afternoon with an update on the unlicensed lab that was operating within the city.

REEDLEY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Officials in Reedley are holding a press conference Wednesday afternoon with an update on the unlicensed lab that was operating within the city.

Earlier this year, Prestige Biotech and Universal Meditech Incorporated were operating inside a building on I Street in Reedley.

Inside, city officials found biological agents, samples of bodily fluids, infectious diseases, COVID and pregnancy tests and nearly 1,000 mice.

The companies had no permits or permissions.

Tuesday night, Reedley city councilmembers approved a temporary moratorium on new warehouses and laboratories that have any sort of bio-safety hazard.

It will last until the city amends its zoning code within the next six months.

The new zoning will place restrictions on what items labs can possess, and where they can be located.

For news updates, follow Brianna Willis on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW