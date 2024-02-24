Fresno City encourages students to register for classes despite FAFSA delays, issues

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The new free application for federal student aid or "Better FAFSA" was supposed to make the process easier for students to apply for financial aid.

But glitches and delays along the way are becoming an issue for local colleges, including Fresno City.

"It's very frustrating for our department, and it's frustrating for our students who are concerned that they won't be able to pay for college," FCC Director of Financial Aid and Scholarships Mikki Johnson said.

Johnson says, by this time of the year, the US Department of Education normally forwards along applications to colleges to determine eligibility.

But because of the drawbacks, now colleges like FCC won't receive the applications until at least mid-March.

"So that is significantly delaying the processing for colleges," Johnson said.

Some students haven't been able to apply, like those whose parents don't have a social security number.

Johnson says without an application, students won't be able to receive federal or state financial aid.

With early registration starting next month at FCC, administrators say they're worried students will hesitate to register for classes.

Johnson says they're trying to encourage students to register and reassure them as they move through this new FAFSA process.

"It's really difficult to communicate with our students because there are so many unknowns," Johnson said.

The US Department of Education announced changes on February 13 to help speed up the award process once colleges receive the applications.

There will be reduced verification requirements, and $50 million in federal funding will be given out to provide technical assistance and support.

Johnson says once they receive the files at FCC, it'll be all hands on deck to award eligible students.

"We'll do what we need to do to serve our students," Johnson said.

The State Center Community College District is working on district-wide communications to send out to students encouraging them to continue registering for classes as they would normally.

If you need assistance while registering at Fresno City College, you can find more information about assistance by clicking here.

For news updates, follow Jessica Harrington on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.