George Floyd

Community reflects on Derek Chauvin guilty verdict at Fresno's City Hall

'We have our own issues. We have our own George Floyd case.'
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Fresno community holds vigil after Chauvin verdict

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno State chapter of the NAACP hosted a gathering on Tuesday night to remember George Floyd while calling the jury's verdict to convict him the first step toward change in the country.

RELATED: Derek Chauvin verdict: Jury finds ex-cop guilty of murder, manslaughter in George Floyd's death

Reflecting on the historic verdict and looking ahead, community members gathered at Fresno City Hall around a portrait of Floyd.

"It gives hope now that police officers who don't do what they are supposed to do and end up committing a homicide, that they can be held accountable. And that means a lot to people like me because we don't see that often," said West Fresno Christian Center Pastor Jim Parks.

Fresno resident Samantha Trass said the moment former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty for Floyd's death was a moment of relief for her family.

"They're quick to profile our Black men. And it was important for me to come out here because I want my son to live. I want my son to live, I don't want him to be profiled. I do not want the police to see him as a threat because he's not a threat," she said.



But activists said they're seeking more justice, starting here in Fresno.

"We have our own issues. We have our own George Floyd case," said Fresno State NAACP President D'Aungillique Jackson, pointing to the death of Joseph Perez in 2017.

Recently released video from a Fresno police officer's body-worn camera shows him telling officers he was struggling to breathe while on the ground, being restrained, minutes before his death.

RELATED: 'I can't breathe': Fresno police video reveals restrained man's call for help

The family's attorneys say Fresno police officers, Fresno County sheriff's deputies, and American Ambulance paramedics all contributed to the 41-year-old man's death.

They sued all three entities and blamed bad training for creating the conditions for compression asphyxia.

"As community members, we are still hurting and though we can celebrate for the Floyd family, we can still be angry and we can still grieve our own loss and we can still push for change. We are not supposed to be comfortable right now," said Jackson.

Jackson said Chauvin's conviction is a start.

"This is a precedent that we are going to hold onto so let's do that," she said.

May 31st will mark one year since protestors marched from City Hall to the police department after George Floyd's death.

RELATED: George Floyd protests in Fresno: Hundreds gather for demonstrations across city

Fresno NAACP organizers are planning a one-year anniversary march to reflect on the verdict and what's ahead.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnocrimejerry dyerderek chauvingeorge floydfresno police departmentpolice brutalityrace in americarace and culture
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GEORGE FLOYD
George Floyd recommended for pardon by Texas parole board
New George Floyd statue vandalized with paint in NYC
Derek Chauvin to be arraigned for alleged civil rights violation
4 officers accused of violating George Floyd's rights plead not guilty
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
No death penalty for man convicted of murdering Kerman couple
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
Show More
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
More TOP STORIES News