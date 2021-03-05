'I can't breathe': Fresno police video reveals restrained man's call for help

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=10391464" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> This version of the video was released by the attorneys representing Mr. Perez's family. It is complete and only edited as required by a court to remove some identifying information. Viewers may find the video disturbing and hard to watch.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- "I can't breathe."Video from a Fresno police officer's body-worn camera shows Joseph Perez telling officers he was struggling to breathe in the minutes before his death while in handcuffs.The city of Fresno released the video Friday, almost four years after Perez's death in May 2017.Law enforcement on the scene told Action News Perez was acting strange, running, and yelling to himself on Palm Avenue near Santa Fe Avenue.They said because of his mental state and their belief that he was under the influence of drugs, they took him to the hospital in an ambulance, and he died on the way.But the coroner's office ruled Perez's death was as a result of homicide caused by "compression asphyxia during restraint." It also noted he had a high concentration of methamphetamine in his system at the time.The video released Friday comes as the result of a lawsuit filed by his family. They accused Fresno Police and the Fresno County Sheriff's Office of excessive force and negligence, saying they were improperly trained in the use of force and restraint techniques.The video shows officers knew Perez, as they repeatedly spoke to him using his first name. The officers also tried to care for him by placing a towel under his face as he was lying on the ground.But Neil Gehlawat, an attorney for the Perez family, says police officers, sheriff's deputies, and American Ambulance paramedics all contributed to the 41-year-old man's death.While trying to restrain Perez, paramedics put a stretcher on top of him. As he struggled while face down on the ground, officers applied pressure and one of them sat on top of Perez at the direction of a paramedic.The video shows Perez let them know multiple times he was struggling to breathe. In a video statement, former Fresno Police Chief Andy Hall said officers tried repeatedly to deescalate the situation, urging Perez to calm down, relax, and breathe. The video at one point also shows Perez saying he could breathe.Gehlawat says Perez died at the scene but was only pronounced dead later at Community Regional Medical Center."The Perez family is deeply troubled by the circumstances leading to Joseph's death, especially in light of the police violence epidemic plaguing the country," Gehlawat said. "Compressive asphyxia during restraint is all too common and we want to expose this pervasive tactic used by law enforcement officers across the country."Fresno Police issued a statement as the video was released that read in part, "This incident is a tragic loss of life under very sad circumstances. As the current Chief of the Fresno Police Department, Chief Paco Balderrama extends his heartfelt sympathies to the family of Joseph Perez on behalf of the Fresno Police Department."Perez was an air conditioning repairman and had two children.The lawsuit is still making its way through federal court.