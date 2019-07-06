Kings River

Fresno and Tulare Counties reopen Kings River Saturday to recreational users

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Sheriff's Office and the Tulare County Sheriff's Office have decided to re-open their portions of the Kings River on Saturday, July 6th, 2019.

The Fresno County Sheriff closed the river back on June 4th over concerns that a large amount of melting snow in the Sierra would force the release of large amounts of water out of Pine Flat Dam.

The river was kept closed because of concerns that high temperatures would continue to contribute to large amounts of snowmelt, but those temperatures did not occur.

The Army Corps of Engineers is predicting flows to remain the same or possibly go down.

The Kings County portion of the Kings River reopened earlier this week.

The last time the Kings River was closed in Fresno County for the Fourth of July was in 2017.
