Volunteers pick up trash throughout Fresno for Community Cleanup day

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you were out and about in Fresno Saturday and it seemed a little cleaner, you can thank the volunteers from the Mayor's Community Cleanup Day.

Volunteers set out across the city picking up trash and litter from streets, parks and river-fronts.

In years past, more than a thousand volunteers picked up more than 10 thousand pounds of trash.

As the event continues into its third year, organizers say it's making a huge impact year-round.

"And that's one of the great things about seeing the difference we're making in the community. There's a change in attitude, there's a change in behavior," Beautify Fresno director Mark Standriff said. "Frankly, we didn't pick up as much trash as we did last year because the good news is we're seeing less trash to have to pick up."

After all their handwork volunteers were treated to an after-party in the Manchester Center parking lot.

They also got a tie-dye shirt and tickets to Beautify Fresno Night with the Fresno Grizzles.