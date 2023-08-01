Fresno EOC offers free breastfeeding support to mothers

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- August kicks off National Breastfeeding Awareness Month across the country -- including in Fresno County.

Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission is taking action to support mothers.

Breastfeeding support and resources are offered all year-round through the Fresno EOC's "Women, Infants and Children" program -- also known as WIC.

Qualifying mothers can get started in the process by visiting any of the five office locations.

"The nutrition and the information that you get on how to not only feed your baby, but feed yourself, makes a huge difference," explained mother Brittnie Wilson. "For myself, I don't have a nutrition degree or anything like that. So being able to get that on the back end, made a difference for me."

Mothers will have a breastfeeding support team behind them on their journey. The program includes free breast pumps and lactation classes. Plus, lactation educators and lactation counselors to help inform moms about the benefits of breastmilk.

"It's a living substance, and it changes as the baby changes, which formula would never do that. It's full of antibodies to help the baby to not get sick," explained Julie Casillas, Fresno EOC WIC dietician manager. "So it can prevent short and long term illnesses in the baby -- asthma, obesity, allergies, SIDS, ear infections, stomach issues. Breastmilk just really helps with the baby not experiencing any of that, or less of it. For the mom, certain cancers, breast and ovarian cancer. She's going to get back to her pre-pregnancy weight sooner or she's going to have less bleeding."

Through this effort, Fresno EOC hopes to make breastfeeding the norm for infant feeding in Fresno County.

According to data, Fresno County has a rate of 86.4% Meanwhile, California's rate is 93.6%.

Wilson decided to breastfeed with her third child.

"Just the health benefits, I think, not just for the baby, but for myself as well," she said. "Then also just the bonding, the connection, the accessibility."

She's one of hundreds of Fresno County moms being helped by Fresno EOC, but they hope to help more on their breastfeeding journey.

More information can be found online.

For news updates, follow Amanda Aguilar on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.