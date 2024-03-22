Inaugural Design Build Competition gives Fresno County students hands-on experience

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The saws were spinning and the hammers were hacking at the first-ever Fresno County Design Build Competition.

Career Technical Education construction teams from across the county are taking part.

The three-day event kicked off Wednesday.

Less than 24 hours later, many of the storage sheds being built are starting to taking shape.

Mendota High School Senior Jennifer Alvarez's hard hat is bright pink.

That's because she's part of the "All-star girls team" made up of young ladies from six high schools throughout the county.

"It's like sisterhood, You know. You can just get each other," Alvarez said.

They're supported by all-female industry workers who took time off to help in the competition.

Susan Rodriguez with "Focused Outreach Committee Uniting Sisters" says they wanted to represent women in their field.

"Today, you look at the job sites, you won't see many young ladies on the job site. In the future, we want that to change," Rodriguez said.

The event was created by the Fresno County Superintendent of Schools in partnership with the Central California Builders Exchange.

The ROP/CTE Content Coordinator, Anthony Ayerza, said the goal is to support student's passion for the industry and teach them about the trade.

"They are following the strictest safety regulations that industry holds, so that standard, and also the industry practices are being enforced," Ayerza said.

Central California Builders Exchange Executive Director Sandy Steele-West says it's important to foster the next generation of workers.

"We just want to help the industry grow and help the kids with their career paths," Steele-West said.

For students like Jennifer Alvarez, it's paying off as she's prepared to pursue an apprenticeship after high school.

"I like this. I like what I do. It's very rewarding," Alvarez said.

The competition wraps up on Friday.

The top three teams will be awarded with funding for their program.

First place is $2,000. Second place is $1,500. Third place is $1,000.

The top male and female builder will also be awarded a scholarship for $500 each.

