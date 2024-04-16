3 in custody for armed robbery in Clovis that led to chase, police searching for 4th suspect

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two of the three suspects have been identified in an armed robbery in Clovis that led to a chase throughout Fresno County.

The Clovis Police Department took 20-year-old Jose Mitra Barrios, 18-year-old Abel Sanchez Martinez and a juvenile into custody.

They are still searching for a fourth suspect.

Police say the group used guns to rob two people in the parking lot of the Target near the Sierra Vista Mall.

After the suspects left the scene, officers were able to catch up to them and tried pulling them over, which turned into a chase that lasted over 20 miles.

The three suspects were arrested after their car crashed near Kerman.

Clovis police used drones, the Fresno County sheriff's helicopter and got help from Fresno police to find the suspects.

"It took hours, the first two were apprehended fairly quickly, the third one took a little bit longer," said Clovis Police Sgt. Josh Richards.

Authorities say they found two loaded guns inside the car.

While the last suspect is still on the loose, Clovis Police Chief Curt Fleming says there is not an ongoing threat to the community.

"This was not a random act of violence, this was something where the individuals knew each other," said Chief Fleming.

He believes additional officers helped with getting the three people in custody, and says this not normal for the area.

"Clovis is a very safe community, we got a grant from the state 6 months ago to focus on organized retail theft. So, we have a lot of officers out focused just on our shopping centers," said Chief Fleming.

Now, there department is focused on combing through evidence and finding the suspect who escaped.

"Typically our detectives when they are working a case like this, they are ultimately very successful in apprehending especially when we already have three people in custody, I am sure we'll find that four person pretty soon," said Chief Fleming.

The two adults were booked into the Fresno County Jail. The juvenile was booked into a juvenile facility.

The suspects are facing charges of armed robbery, assault with a deadly weapon and evading officers.

Barrios bail is set at $265,000, due to a prior charge of possession of a firearm with priors.

Martinez bail is $165,000.

