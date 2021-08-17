2 killed in suspected DUI crash in Fresno County, CHP says

EMBED <>More Videos

2 killed in suspected DUI crash in Fresno County, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people have died after a head-on crash in Fresno County.

The California Highway Patrol says it happened around 6:30 Monday evening on Highway 180 near James Road, west of Kerman.

Officers say a 21-year-old man was driving a Honda Odyssey east on the highway, approaching a Ford going west.

Officers say the driver of the Ford swerved off the roadway and then overcorrected, colliding head-on with the Odyssey.

Both vehicles veered off the road from the impact. A man driving a Dodge pickup behind the Odyssey swerved to avoid the collision. The maneuver caused his truck over overturn.

Authorities say the drivers of both the Ford and Honda died at the scene.

Three people inside the Honda, including a 16-year-old teen and an infant, were all taken to Community Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries.

The driver of the Dodge was also taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but officers believe the driver of the Ford may have been under the influence.

The identities of the two men killed have not been released.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno countydui crash
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Show More
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
Former Fresno State standout 1 of 18 ex-NBA players charged
1 killed in Fresno County crash, CHP says
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
More TOP STORIES News