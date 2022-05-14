1 killed, 1 badly injured in fiery Fresno County crash

EMBED <>More Videos

1 killed, 1 badly injured in fiery Fresno County crash

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers are investigating a deadly crash in Fresno County.

It happened just before 5:30 on Saturday morning at Clovis and Central Avenues.

Officers say a 22-year-old woman driving a Nissan Altima was heading southbound on Clovis Avenue, when her car collided head-on with a Toyota RAV 4, just south of Central.

Both vehicles overturned.

One of the cars caught fire.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe she wasn't wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Toyota, a 32-year-old man, suffered major injuries and was taken to CRMC.

Investigators are looking into whether drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno countyrollover crashfatal crash
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Separate Milwaukee shootings leave 20 shot outside Bucks-Celtics game
Video: Tesla jumps curb and crashes straight into convention center
Suspect in Fresno hit-and-run that dragged woman for 8 miles arrested
Teenage couple remembered at deadly crash site in Oakhurst
Fresno Motel 6 manager shot 4 times speaks out
Fresno police arrest 2 in smash-and-grab burglary caught on camera
Horse killed, rider's plan leads to DUI and animal cruelty charges
Show More
Grieving Valley mother continues son's legacy with new book
Councilmember Garry Bredefeld accusing Nelson Esparza of extortion
Increase in Visalia fires keeping police and fire departments on alert
Inflation triggers California minimum wage increase in 2023
Newsom announces record-setting $97.5 billion budget surplus
More TOP STORIES News