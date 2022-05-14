1 killed, 1 badly injured in fiery Fresno County crash

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers are investigating a deadly crash in Fresno County.It happened just before 5:30 on Saturday morning at Clovis and Central Avenues.Officers say a 22-year-old woman driving a Nissan Altima was heading southbound on Clovis Avenue, when her car collided head-on with a Toyota RAV 4, just south of Central.Both vehicles overturned.One of the cars caught fire.The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.Investigators believe she wasn't wearing a seatbelt.The driver of the Toyota, a 32-year-old man, suffered major injuries and was taken to CRMC.Investigators are looking into whether drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.