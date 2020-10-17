Woman hit, killed by vehicle while crossing the road in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A pedestrian has been killed in Fresno County after being hit by a vehicle.California Highway Patrol officers say the crash happened on N Friant Road and E Belcher Street in Friant at about 7:25 pm.Investigators are at the scene of the crash.The victim is a woman and officials say she was crossing the road.The victim died at the scene and the driver stayed at the scene to call for help.