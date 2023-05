Fresno County deputies searching for 2 children swept away near Pine Flat Dam

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County Sheriff's deputies are searching for two children swept away in the Kings River.

Shortly before 2 p.m. Sunday, deputies were called to the bottom of the Pine Flat Dam for a report an 8-year-old and 4-year-old child being swept away

Deputies are currently searching for them.

Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.