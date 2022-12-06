Suspect shot during standoff with Fresno County Sheriff's Deputies, injuries unknown

A suspect has been shot after a standoff with Fresno County deputies early Tuesday morning.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A suspect has been shot after a standoff with Fresno County Sheriff's Deputies early Tuesday morning.

The incident started just before 2 am on Belmont between Fancher Creek and DeWolf, near Belmont Country Club.

Deputies initially responded to a shots fired call. One deputy said he saw a man and then heard gunfire.

The man reportedly ran off. More deputies arrived and surrounded a home on Wintergreen.

Authorities say they saw the man go back and forth between the backyard and the inside of the home. A PA system was used to try and get the suspect to come out.

The suspect was ultimately shot. Crews have gone inside to treat any type of injuries.

No deputies have reportedly been injured.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.