Fresno County deputy rescues puppies on side of the road

Deputy Davis, who is not a K9 handler, managed to wrangle the three puppies and take them to Fresno Humane Animal Services.

Monday, July 10, 2023 3:56PM
FRESNO, Calif. -- A group of puppies are looking for their forever home after being rescued by a Fresno County sheriff's deputy.

Just after 11 pm Sunday, Jonathan Davis responded to a call about puppies stranded on the side of the road on South Avenue, between Bryan and Hayes, near Raisin City.

Deputy Davis, who is not a K9 handler, managed to wrangle the three puppies in his patrol car and take them to Fresno Humane Animal Services.

If you're looking to adopt, you can call or visit the facility and hopefully take one of these little guys home.

