A Stockton man is in the Fresno County Jail facing weapons and drug charges.

Stockton man arrested following drug bust in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. -- A Stockton man is in the Fresno County Jail facing weapons and drug charges.

The California Highway Patrol pulled over 36-year-old Patrick McDaniel for a traffic violation on Interstate 5 at Panoche Road in Fresno County.

A K-9 officer then sniffed two suitcases in McDaniel's vehicle.

Inside the suitcases, the officer found more than 30 pounds of marijuana, one pound of cocaine, two guns and some $25,000 in cash.

Investigators say McDaniel has a violent criminal history.