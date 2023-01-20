Woman arrested for suspected DUI crash in Fresno County, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman has been arrested for driving under the influence after a crash in Fresno County.

It happened at about 3:30 Friday morning on Chestnut near Golden State, just south of the city of Fresno.

The CHP says a woman in a Dodge minivan crossed over the median on the road and drove through a fence.

The car hit a water pipe and another parked vehicle.

The driver told officers she swerved to avoid hitting another car.

But the CHP determined she was under the influence and she was taken into custody.