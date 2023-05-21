King's River washing away river home owners' backyards

Emergency crews were hard at work Saturday afternoon stacking super sacks along the Kings River in Fresno County.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Emergency crews were hard at work Saturday afternoon stacking super sacks along the Kings River in Fresno County.

Officials said it's the latest effort as high-water levels ruined people's waterfront backyards and riverbanks along the river. As of Saturday, about 20 feet of riverbank is already washed away.

"The county was able to work along with the state of California and the Department of Water Resources. We had them come out and do some inspection on the riverbank," said Fresno County Emergency Service Manager Terri Mejorado.

This effort is to keep people safe but also to preserve the environment. Water is moving fast and its flooding land around the King's River.

Fresno County Supervisor Nathan Magsig said water storage is more important than ever.

"Mother Nature is very clear. There are periods of time where we go through drought and then all of a sudden, we get incredible amounts of water all at once," said Magsig.

He said additional dams in the high country could be helpful. But also, below ground storage.

Magsig said if those changes are made, he believes some of these issues would be prevented.

There are no evacuations for homes in the area along the King's River.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is stationed along the Kings River daily. Officials say they will continue to monitor the river as water continues to rapidly make its way down the river.

