Coronavirus

Fresno Co. mask confusion: supervisors say they will amend order to say people "should" wear face masks

Just hours after the order was released, some Fresno County supervisors told Action News the order would be amended .
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Department of Public Health issued a new order requiring that all residents wear face masks while in public places starting Friday, May 22.

But just hours after the order was released, some Fresno County supervisors told Action News the order would be amended to say residents "should" wear face masks, eliminating the mandate.

It wasn't immediately clear when the amendment will be written.



The new order released by the county health department said face coverings must be worn at all times while indoors at work, while visiting businesses and while coming into contact with anyone who isn't a family member.
Health officials say the order is in compliance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) new guidelines.

Those with other respiratory illnesses and certain medical conditions are not required to wear face masks but must adhere to social distancing guidelines. Children under 12 are also exempt from the new mask rule.

Fresno County health officials are reminding residents to wash their hands before placing or removing their masks to prevent the spread of germs, and possibly, the virus.

RELATED: What 'phase' is my county in? Counties that have lifted restrictions in Central CA

The new order comes as Fresno County is asking the state for permission to move further into Phase 2 of Gov. Gavin Newsom's plan for reopening businesses.

For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to ABC30.com/coronavirus
