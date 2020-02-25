Fresno County family asking for help in finding man's killer

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno County family is in mourning tonight, hoping someone will help police track down their brother's killer.Surveillance video from February 12 captured the getaway vehicle near the intersection of Rose and Amber in Selma.Police say 39-year-old Jose Mosqueda was shot multiple times by at least one suspect.Monday, his family spoke to Action News, remembering the father of nine and demanding justice for his murder."He was just a normal guy trying to survive and go through the day, you know, like a normal person, like you and me," says Gloria Mosqueda, Jose's sister. "He was there for my family. He was always there and always willing to help. I'm going to miss him a lot."If you have any information on Mosqueda's death, you're asked to call the Selma Police Department.