3 killed in crash involving semi-truck in Fresno County, CHP says

The two collided, and the momentum of the crash forced the semi-truck to push the car for nearly 100 yards.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Three people have died following a crash involving a semi-truck in Fresno County.

The California Highway Patrol says it happened just after 5 am on Highway 33 and Manning Avenue, south of Mendota.

Officers say a car was going west on Manning when they went into the path of a semi-truck headed north on Highway 33.

Three men were in the car. Two of them were declared dead at the scene, and the other died at the hospital.

Officers say the driver of the car may have run a stop sign.

The driver of the semi-truck is cooperating with the investigation.