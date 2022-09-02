Crews battling fire in Fresno County foothills

The surrounding area, which includes several summer camps, are now under evacuation warnings.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Crews in Fresno County are battling a wildfire burning in the Blue Canyon area.

The Nutmeg Fire is burning off of Dinkey Creek Road, in an area about eight miles southeast of Shaver Lake.

The view from a PG &E camera in the area shows smoke billowing into the sky, visible from miles away.

CAL FIRE crews are assisting firefighters with the Sierra National Forest.

More than a half dozen aircraft are dropping water and retardant on the flames.

This story is developing and will be updated.