Fresno County hit-and-run crash causes Amtrak delay

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are investigating a hit-and-run crash in Fresno County, which could affect Amtrak passengers getting to their destination.The crash occurred on Davis near Clovis Avenue - that's just north of Laton.The CHP says a driver's vehicle collided with the train, which was headed north, around six this morning, but no roads are blocked at this time.That driver then took off on foot and officials are working to track that person down right now.The cause of the crash is still under investigation at this point.