homicide

Authorities searching for persons of interest in Malaga murder

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County sheriff's detectives need the public's help identifying a group of young men who are persons of interest in a Malaga murder investigation.

Detectives believe Javier Fernandez, 52, was shot multiple times inside his Honda CRV on the morning of July 9. Sheriff's officials say Fernandez got out of the vehicle and collapsed to the ground.

He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center in downtown Fresno, where he later died.

RELATED: Deputies looking for suspect in deadly Fresno County shooting

Investigators say that Fernandez's car was stolen after the shooting. It was found hours later burned near Jensen and Cedar Avenues.

Deputies say the group of suspects was caught on surveillance video walking near Jensen and Cedar Avenues in Calwa, where the victim's scorched stolen vehicle was found.

Anyone with information on the investigation can contact the Fresno County Sheriff's Office. You can also call CrimeStoppers at 559-498-7867 and could be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno countyhomicide investigationhomicidesuspect images
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMICIDE
Homicide investigation underway after 38-year-old killed in Visalia
Man charged with 2020 Fresno murder of Anthony Romero
Man accused of murdering ex-wife's boyfriend in Merced Co. identified
Tulare police arrest fourth suspect in connection with teen's murder
TOP STORIES
Accuweather Alert: Storm brings lightning and rain to Central CA
Motorcyclist killed after crashing into telephone pole in Clovis
Fresno liquor store uses social media to deter those with fake IDs
18-year-old shot in northwest Fresno, police say
17-year-old shot while walking home in SW Fresno, police say
Homicide investigation underway after 38-year-old killed in Visalia
Fresno fighter pilot recalls dramatic mission on 9/11
Show More
Sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
Appreciation shown for Valley healthcare workers during pandemic
New Fresno homeowners arrive at home to find renters already inside
Fresno city employee resigns following domestic violence conviction
19-year-old wanted for series of Fresno armed robberies
More TOP STORIES News