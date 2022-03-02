Several Fresno County Jail inmates hospitalized after medical emergency

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after several inmates from the Fresno County Jail were rushed to the hospital late Tuesday night.The emergency response was just before 11 pm at the jail on Fresno and M Street.Five different ambulances were seen responding to the scene, transporting three inmates. It is still unclear if there were additional patients.Officials tell Action News those being treated were taken to two different hospitals. Their conditions have not been released.A Fresno County sheriff's lieutenant said they believed a guard had noticed a few inmates getting sick. That's when they called the medical staff.Authorities have not released further information about the incident.