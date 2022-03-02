jail

Several Fresno County Jail inmates hospitalized after medical emergency

An investigation is underway after several inmates from the Fresno County Jail were rushed to the hospital late Tuesday night.
EMBED <>More Videos

Several Fresno County Jail inmates hospitalized after medical emergency

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after several inmates from the Fresno County Jail were rushed to the hospital late Tuesday night.

The emergency response was just before 11 pm at the jail on Fresno and M Street.

Five different ambulances were seen responding to the scene, transporting three inmates. It is still unclear if there were additional patients.

Officials tell Action News those being treated were taken to two different hospitals. Their conditions have not been released.

A Fresno County sheriff's lieutenant said they believed a guard had noticed a few inmates getting sick. That's when they called the medical staff.

Authorities have not released further information about the incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno countyinmatesmedical emergencyjailinvestigation
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
JAIL
Modeling agent close to Jeffrey Epstein found dead in French jail
Local jails, prisons see quarantine rise, ask for transfers to stop
Massive jail COVID quarantine slows wheels of justice in Fresno County
31 inmates contract COVID-19 at Bob Wiley Detention Facility
TOP STORIES
CHP: Man accused of killing kids near SAC recently arrested in Valley
Russia batters Ukraine; both sides say ready for more talks
Valley congressmen react to Pres. Biden's State of the Union Address
CSU trustees launch independent investigation into Fresno State
2 more arrested in connection to deadly shooting at Hilmar restaurant
Fresno leaders raise Ukrainian flag to show support
Fresno police chief addresses safety issues after River Park shooting
Show More
What's next for Fresno man accused of killing 2-year-old boy
$9k reward offered for information on deadly Parlier shooting
Porterville ready to unveil plans for new library after tragic fire
Biden vows to check Russian aggression, fight inflation
Emergency rental assistance still available for Fresno residents
More TOP STORIES News