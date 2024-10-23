Fresno County launches free program to protect property owners from fraud

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The County of Fresno is taking action to help protect property owners from fraud.

The County Assessor announced a new program called the 'Fresno County Property Owners Protection Alert on Tuesday.

Property owners can enroll to be notified when documents are recorded using their personal or property information.

County officials say it will help alert potential cases of real property title fraud, which they say is a growing problem across the country.

