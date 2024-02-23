Fresno County deputies offer reward for information on man's 2016 death

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that helps detectives find the person who killed a man in Fresno County more than eight years ago.

The body of 39-year-old Vidal Zepeda of Gilroy was found in the California Aqueduct back on February 22, 2016.

The specific area of the canal is between Clarkson and Elkhorn Avenues, near the community of Three Rocks.

Detectives determined Zepeda was last heard from by family on February 4, 2016.

Two days later, deputies found Zepeda's 2012 Ford Flex parked in a pistachio orchard near Highway 33 and Clarkson in Fresno County.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Fresno County Sheriff's Department, or Valley Crimestoppers at 498-STOP.