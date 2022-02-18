sheriff margaret mims

Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims to retire at end of term

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims announced Friday that she will retire at the end of her term.

"It has been a humble honor to serve the citizens of Fresno County. Thank you to everyone who has encouraged and supported me during my career," Mims said in a press release.

The sheriff will finish out her term and says she will assist a newly elected sheriff transition into their new role.

Mims has served as Sheriff for 16 years but has been in law enforcement for 42 years. She began her career as a Kerman police officer before joining the Fresno County Sheriff's Office as a deputy sheriff in 1983.

